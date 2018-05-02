LOOK! How Valenzuela, Pampanga gear up in preparation for MPBL’s next season

VALENZUELA and Pampanga are now gearing up their preparations for the coming MPBL season.

The Classic are using brute force in trying to get their players in tip-top condition with their cross training. Their head coach, Chris Gavina, himself, is joining the workout, running with the players and trying to set a good example to everyone.

“If their coach is doing it, why can’t they? There’s no excuse for them not to run and run,” Gavina told FOXSports.ph in a telephone interview.

The team was seen doing their cross training workout at the Marikina Sports Center, using it as part of its preseason build up.

“After this, we’re going to have our closed door practice sessions and in between, hopefully we’ll be able to finalize our line up,” added Gavina.

Pampanga, on the other hand, had started their daily workouts with ex-Ginebra player Jimbo Aquino joining the team’s mainstays like Allen Enriquez, Ed Rivera, Marlon Gomez and Jeric Nacpil, who all played for the Foton squad in the Pilipinas Commercial Basketball League.