MPBL: Ex-Ginebra slotman fills big hole in the middle for Valenzuela

PLUCKED out from Barangay Ginebra, big man Jericho de Guzman is headed to Valenzuela to join Chris Gavina and the rest of the Classic, who are trying to make another solid push for next season’s MPBL tournament on June 12.

Gavina confirmed this development to FOXSports.ph.

“We were able to get his release from Ginebra,” Gavina said in a telephone interview. “He’ll definitely give us a legitimate rim protector. We like his upside and I’m sure he’ll improve a lot if he’ll be given more exposure.”

The 6-foot-11 center was drafted in the second round by Ginebra in the 2016 Rookie Draft. He previously attended Pasig’s workout, but chose to stick with Valenzuela, which is now doing its cross training before plunging to a series of closed door practices.

Aside from De Guzman, Valenzuela is looking at 6-foot-1 Fil-Am Carlo de Chavez, although he is still subject of the MPBL Commissioner’s Office.

For Gavina, it’s De Guzman whom he is excited about.

“He’s a super big guy. He practiced yesterday. He is really improving his skill set. All we need to do is give him the right mindset. His game needs some fine tuning, but bottom line, he’s gonna need more more playing time,” added Gavina.