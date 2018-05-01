MPBL champ Batangas City in talks with an ex-pro after losing Quinto

KEEPING its line up intact has been the main goal of Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League’s inaugural staging champion Batangas City, but as soon as the Anta Rajah Cup came to an end, the Tanduay-backed Athletics had already prepared life without Bong Quinto.

Quinto, a versatile, athletic forward from Letran, had just rejoined his alma matter preparing for the coming NCAA season. His return to the Athletics camp remains a far fetched reality as the 6-foot-2 cager has other bigger plans, according to Batangas City coach Mac Tan.

“Quinto is playing for Letran pa,” wrote Tan in an exclusive online interview with FoxSports.ph. “Then after, PBA, he’ll apply for the PBA Rookie Draft. Sayang nga eh. He’s a big part of this team.”

But while Tan is bound to lose his swingman, he’s now in talks with ex-pro Bong Galanza.

A 6-foot-2 shooting forward from University of the East, Galanza last played for Mahindra in the PBA last season. He was also drafted in the PBA in 2015 and was taken 46th overall by GlobalPort.

“He was recommended by our players. But it looks like he has a good attitude and to me, that’s important,” added Galanza. “If he’s a hard worker, gusto ko yan. More than anything else, mas gusto ko yung hard worker kaysa talented. But if you have both, why not.”

Aside from Galanza, the Athletics are also looking at 6-foot-2 forward Sandy Cenal, who played for Lawrence Chiongson’s Tanduay team in the PBA D-League.