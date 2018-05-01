A tale of two tigers: Mandaluyong, Davao Occidental banner same monikers

We’ll be seeing a Tiger vs. Tiger matchup next season. But who’s the wilder one?

With Davao Occidental signing up to be the first team from the south in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, two teams now share the ‘tiger’ moniker.

Mandaluyong joined the fastest growing regional basketball league last April after signing up to be the league’s eighth expansion squad.

Team owners Christian Luis Singson and Ma. Bernise Ilagan, and team manager Albert Valbuena formalized the city’s entry.

Meanwhile, Davao Occidental is scheduled to sign today in General Santos City.

The squad will be coached by former Rain or Shine guard Don Dulay and will be headlined by former Kia Picanto player Bogs Raymundo, along with Billy Robles, Joseph Celso, and AJ Asis, among others.

Commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said that having two teams having the same monikers won’t pose any problems since Mandaluyon has a different variation to their team name.

“Our operations head, Zaldy Realubit, told me that Mandaluyong will be known as ‘El Tigre’. So wala kaming nakikitang conflict,” he said.

It’s not a unique situation in sports to have shared monikers. In US NCAA, the ‘Eagles’ is the most used nickname, with 76 schools sharing it.

46 US colleges also share the ‘tiger’ nickname.