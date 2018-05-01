MPBL: Big catch for ‘Munti’ as Andaya, Saldua set to join the team

INAUGURAL runner-up Muntinlupa has kept itself busy in the off-season, and its persistence paid off as the Angelis Resort-backed Cagers are set to nab big men Mac Andaya and Chester Saldua in making another push for the bigger, more challenging MPBL next season.

Sources privy on the negotiations told FoxSports.ph that the 6-foot-8 Andaya and the 6-foot-6 Saldua had already committed to join the Cagers, who placed second behind eventual champion Batangas City Athletics in the MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup.

“They have both committed to join us,” added the source who requested anonymity.

Another source added that Saldua will soon get his release from his previous squad, the Navotas Clutch, which will allow him to play for Muntinlupa trouble-free.

“Desidido sina boss na magpalakas. Kasi parang hindi talaga sila kuntento na second place lang. Kaya ngayon talagang gusto ng team na magpalakas,” added the source. “Lalo pa ngayon, maraming team ang sasali.”

Andaya was one of the key players of the Valenzuela Classic and head coach Chris Gavina confirmed they’re releasing the former Letran Knight.

A few days ago, former Barangay Ginebra reserve big man Jericho de Guzman was seen at the workout of Valenzuela.

Saldua is an athletic big man and the starting power forward of the Clutch.

With Elvis Tolentino now joining the Marikina squad, one of the expansion teams next season, several key players of the team are also moving out, including JP Calvo, who will rejoin his college team Letran in the NCAA.

Another key frontiner from Navotas, Jamil Gabawan, is now with San Juan.