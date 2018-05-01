MPBL: Forgotten Ginebra player Jimbo Aquino eyed by Pampanga Lanterns  

REMEMBER Jimbo Aquino, the pride of Tarlac who became an NCAA MVP and a top prospect for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings?

The 6-foot-2 shooting forward is making a return in local basketball circuit as he just joined the Pampanga Lanterns, one among the many expansion squads seeing action in the next season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League which begins June 12.

A talented swingman who helped the Ato Agustin-mentored San Sebastian Stags to the 2009 NCAA championship, Aquino is one of the few ex-pros being eyed by the Lanterns.

“We’re in discussions with him,” Simon Mangio, team manager of the Lanterns, wrote to FoxSports.ph in an exclusive online interview.

Aquino played in the PBA in 2010 for the Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings but since then, he became a journeyman, bouncing out from one team to another. He was also shipped to Barako Bull and last played for the Talk N Text Tropang Texters before slowly fading out of the pro league.

With his hometown just a few kilometers away from Bacolor, Pampanga, the home base of Pampanga’s MPBL team, Aquino is likely to be given an opportunity to lead this expansion team composed of several other Cabalens competing in the fastest growing regional basketball league – which has now gone as far as Davao Occidental, the first southern team to sign up in the event put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao and headed by former PBA MVP and commissioner Kenneth Duremdes.

Aquino, a first round draft pick of Ginebra in the 2010 Rookie Draft, joined the team’s workout and is likely going to sign up with the squad.

Other notable players expected to play for the Lanterns are Allen Enriquez, Ed Rivera, Marlon Gomez and Jeric Nacpil, who all played for the Foton squad in the Pilipinas Commercial Basketball League.

Enriquez, a 6-foot-4 forward, also saw action for the Caloocan Supremos in the inaugural MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup.