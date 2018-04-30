Can you guess the new moniker of Bataan for next season’s MPBL?

NEW management. New composition on its squad. New moniker.

Bataan’s new team in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League is throwing away its old moniker, Defenders, and will bring a new one in hope of changing its fortunes for the bigger battles ahead in the fastest growing regional basketball league in the country.

So the Defenders are out. So what is it gonna be?

Would it be the Bataan Shippers? Bataan Marchers? Bataan Fighters? Bataan Valors?

One thing is definite – the team will bring in a new identity attached to their new name.

“You might want to ask them,” newly-appointed coach Jojo Lastimosa told FoxSports.ph.

One thing is guaranteed by Lastimosa and that is the team is going to Rise.