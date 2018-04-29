Gary David stays with Bataan’s MPBL team as development coach — for now

FOR Gary David, Bataan will always be his home of choice.

That’s the reason why the former PBA star has decided to stay with his hometown despite offers from several teams from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

Danny Espiritu, who managed David when the latter was still playing in the PBA, told FoxSports.ph in a telephone interview advised the cager to stay on his hometown while continuing his basketball career.

“Ang sabi niya sa akin, in the future, may plano siyang tumakbo bilang konsehal, ang sabi ko, ‘ayun naman pala eh, bakit mo sila kakalabanin’?,” said Espiritu. “Mas maganda kung dyan ka na lang.”

But there’s a hitch – there’s no certainty whether the multiple scoring champion of the PBA could get an opportunity to play for Bataan, although head coach Jojo Lastimosa had given him an involvement that he’ll still be a part of the team to lead the player’s development.

“We’ve talked for the first time and I told him his situation because originally, he’s not part of the team that I have,” Lastimosa said in a telephone interview. “But I want him to be involved with the squad and I want him to join our training because I want him to be involved in our system.”

The PBA legend, who took over the coaching reins from Kerwin McCoy when the SCTEX-backed squad started to take over running the affairs of the basketball organization, is not closing the doors for the possible return of El Granada.

“If ever one of my ex-pros won’t be able to crack the line up, then I will open up a spot for him,” added Lastimosa.