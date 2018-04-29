MPBL: Big brother Britt Reroma is newest Kuya as he takes over for Bulacan

THERE’S a new big brother in the house of Bulacan’s MPBL team.

Former Philippine youth basketball team coach Britt Carlo Reroma has been tapped as new head coach of the Bulacan Kuyas-Ligo Sardines, which is owned by First District representative Jose Sy-Alvarado.

Previous mentor Chris Baluyot decided to slide down and continue his role as a player.

“It’s an honor to handle and guide the Bulacan Kuyas. It feels great,” wrote Reroma in an exclusive online interview with FoxSports.ph.

Reroma will take over the spot vacated by interim mentor Baluyot, who handled the team midway the inaugural MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup.

Baluyot, who briefly played for the Air 21 Express in the PBA, will continue to play for the team while also serving as a councilor in Hagonoy.

Reroma, who also guided the San Beda Red Cubs to multiple championships in the NCAA, last coached in the Philippines in 2015, when he led the University of San Carlos Warriors to their first title in the CESAFI in 57 years.

He coached for the past three years in Malaysia.

Immediately, Reroma brought with him the newest member in the house – Gboy Babilonia, son of the late Gido Babilonia, who played for the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

The 6-foot-6 Babilonia will shore up the frontline of the Kuyas, who still have 6-foot-9 PBA legend Marlou Aquino manning the slot, along with undersized center JR Taganas and another ex-pro, James Martinez.

“We just want to be better everyday. We know this coming season is more challenging since there are more stronger,” added Reroma.

Image from Britt Reroma’s Facebook account