MPBL: Interested Visayas, Mindanao teams have until May 4 to join

CEBU CITY — Teams from Visayas and Mindanao will have until May 4 to sign as expansion clubs in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

This was the consensus reached at the Waterfront Hotel during a meeting which was attended by representatives from interested participants from eight cities and provinces from Visayas and Mindanao.

Among those who showed their interest to join were Bacolod, Kabankalan, Negros Occidental, Masbate, Davao City, Davao Occidental, Zamboanga and Cebu City.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes told FoxSports.ph that these teams cannot make a decision at this time as their respective owners were not there during the meeting.

“Hindi pa sila maka-decide kasi karamihan sa kanila wala yung owners,” said Duremdes. “But they’re all really interested to join, although we cannot wait long because our coveror, ABS-CBN, is already waiting our calendar.”

On Thursday, the MPBL already closed its expansion in Luzon, as teams Pampanga and Pasay were set to become the 19th and 20th members of the league.

Marikina and Mandaluyong also signed up a few days ago.

(photos from Ralph Salcedo)