MPBL: Letran’s Quinto, Calvo unavailable for Batangas, Navotas in coming season

Bong Quinto and JP Calvo, teammates at the Letran Knights in the NCAA but fierce rivals in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, will not be able to join their respective squads in next tournament of the fastest growing regional basketball league.

That’s because the two young cagers will be prohibited from joining the MPBL as the NCAA’s new season will begin in June.

Batangas City Athletics-Tanduay head coach Mac Tan and new Matikina mentor Elvis Tolentino explained that as much as they want to have their respective reliable players, they won’t be allowed by the NCAA.

Quinto, an athletic forward, was part of the Athletics champion squad.

Calvo, one of the top players in the MPBL, played recently with the Navotas Clutch, a team handled previously by Tolentino.

“It’s unfortunate that we’re not gonna have Bong Quinto. He’s one of our key players. But he won’t be allowed by his college team as the NCAA will start this June,”said Tan.

The MPBL will start on June 12 and will likely overlap the schedule of the NCAA.