Before the Athletics: Remembering the Batangas Blades, 2001 MBA Champions

About 17 years ago, Batangas toasted their first-ever basketball heroes.

In 2001, the LBC-Batangas Blades clinched the Metropolitan Basketball Association (MBA) National Championship, winning the best-of-five Finals series, 3-1, against the Negros Slashers. It was Batangas’ first and only title in the MBA, a widely-followed home-and-away basketball league that closed shop in July 2002.

The feat has since been duplicated by the Batangas City Athletics – the 2018 Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Anta Rajah Cup Champions.

Launched by Senator Manny Pacquiao last January, the MPBL brought back the regional basketball flavor to a nationwide audience. Pitted against the Muntinlupa Cagers in the Finals, the Tanduay-backed Athletics were crowned as the inaugural champions of the fledgling basketball league.

From 1998 to 2002, it was the MBA, advertised as the “Passion of the Nation”, that was the prime regional basketball league in the country.

FOX Sports Philippines’ talked to the men who were instrumental in bringing home the prestigious National Championship to this proud Southern Tagalog province: Nash Racela and Alex Compton.

Nash Racela: Finally, a champion MBA coach

For Batangas Blades Head Coach Nash Racela, surviving the tough Northern Conference has been the biggest hurdle for his team since the MBA’s inaugural season in 1998.

The Blades were beset with the arduous task of going past powerhouse teams of the Northern Conference, in order to advance to the National Championship Series.

“People always say that the Northern Conference was the toughest one. The (first) four years of the MBA, we had four champions from the Northern Conference. Pampanga, Manila, San Juan and then Batangas was the last one”, said Racela.

Racela singled out the San Juan Knights, the two-time MBA titlists, as their biggest adversary in their conference. “It was always a struggle getting past the San Juan Knights. We had problems matching up with them. But in 2001, we just came up with a better game plan. We got past San Juan, kaya kami nag-champion sa Northern Conference. Nakalusot na kami sa National Championship”, quipped Racela.

Bannered by MBA Most Valuable Players Eddie Laure, Rommel Adducul and Alex Compton, the Blades marched into the best-of-five championship series against the John Ferriols and Reynel Hugnatan-led Negros Slashers.

After a three-year journey, the Blades scored a lopsided 94-75 victory against the Slashers in Game 4 to capture the elusive MBA National Title.

Racela, who also steered the FEU Tamaraws to a UAAP crown in 2015, had fond memories of the Batangas home crowd. “You’ll really feel the support of the Batangueños. Nandoon sila, maingay, talagang sumisigaw and they were ready to (go after) the opposing team”, said the current Talk ‘N Text coach.

Alex Compton: Going south of Manila for another crown

Along with Rommel Adducul, Jonathan Serrano and Peter Martin, Alex Compton was one of the key acquisitions for the LBC-backed squad following the Manila-Batangas merger in 2001.

Winning an MBA title previously with the Manila Metrostars, Compton and company were brought in by the Blades with the hopes of finally nailing a national championship.

The key for the Blades then, according to the Cornell University alum, was the ability of their coach to create a cohesive unit out of the team’s individual talents.

Prior to the merger, Racela already had marquee players in Eddie Laure, Jeffrey Sanders and Tony Boy Espinosa in his lineup.

According to Compton, “Coach Nash did a great job of meshing the team and the personalities. To come and bring in two MVP’s and mesh them into your team, we really felt accepted. For us, we did not feel any problem with it, and that has a lot to do with Coach Nash’ management. Plus, he’s a high IQ guy, really intelligent”.

A slight edge, Compton believes, that the Blades has against their visiting opponents is the commute to Lipa City. Visiting teams who plane in from Visayas and Mindanao have no choice but to land in Manila and endure an almost 80-kilometer land travel to Lipa, Batangas.

“Sa ibang teams kasi, they have to fly to Manila then drive to Batangas. Walang direct flight. But if you play in Cebu, you land in Cebu. You play in Davao, you land in Davao. Same with Bacolod and Iloilo. I think that may have given us an advantage”, said Compton, currently the head coach for the Alaska Aces.

Just like Racela, Compton had nothing but great memories with the Batangas fans, who packed their home venue in La Salle-Lipa. “Iba kung nag-cheer ka sa hometown mo e. Iba ang dating ng mga fans, in a good way. Passionate sila, even though at that time, Lipa was not the most populated city in the MBA.”



Back on top in 2018

Fast forward to the present, Batangas has once again reigned supreme in a local basketball league. Through the Batangas City Athletics’ title run in the MPBL, the province showcased its championship pedigree and the undying support of its home crowd.

The common denominators between these two champion teams? Both teams curiously won the championship trophy in Game 4 and “on the road”.

The Batangas Blades copped their lone MBA title inside the University of St. La Salle Gym in Bacolod City. The Batangas City Athletics, meanwhile, celebrated their title-clinching win on the hardcourt floor of the Muntinlupa Sports Complex.

