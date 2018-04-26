Players on the move? Muntinlupa looking to add key pieces

The Muntinlupa Cagers are looking to build off their runner-up finish last conference by bolstering their roster in preparation for the fledgling league’s second conference to be held on June 12.

Chester Saldua got his release from Navotas and is reported to be practicing with Muntinlupa, along with fellow NCAA standouts Jamil Ortuoste, Paolo Pontejos, and Mac Andaya – all of who played for Valenzuela last conference.

Surprisingly, Mon Rogado, who was part of the Batangas squad that won the league’s first championship, was seen to be practicing with the team as well.

However, the Angelis Resort-backed squad is looking at their biggest acquisition yet – Rey Guevara, who is currently part of the Phoenix Fuel Masters in the PBA.

Whether or not Muntinlupa will be able to pry the said players away from their respective squads remains to be seen.