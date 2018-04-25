MPBL: Laguna banking on floor leaders Denok Miranda, Jai Reyes

EX-PBA players Denok Miranda and Jai Reyes will provide stability and leadership in the backcourt of the Laguna Heroes, one of the 10 expansion teams from Luzon in the MPBL, this coming conference.

A multi-titled player in the UAAP and the PBA, Miranda will bring his years of playing experience to the Heroes squad as the team tries to make a good impression in the fastest growing regional basketball league in the country put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner.

“This is an exciting league. This is such a great news for players. A lot more jobs for the players and a good league for the media to cover,” wrote Reyes in an exclusive online interview with FoxSports.ph.

Reyes’ former teammate, Ali Peek, had expressed interest, but deferred from joining the tryout this week as he is still trying to get his body ready for the expected pounding. The 6-foot-4, center/forward who became part of champion teams of Coca-Cola, Alaska and TNT, is likely to work out with the squad anytime soon.

Like Peek, several other players from the PBA and the collegiate leagues are giving Reyes a call, expressing their desire to play for Laguna.

“Some teams and friends are contacting me. There are a lot more college standouts trying out and a lot more homegrown talents trying out,” added Reyes.

One among those players seeking a spot in the squad is former University of the East swingman Lord Casajeros.

According to Reyes, a few more players who are already played previously in the MPBL, also called out and asked on the possibility of playing for the Heroes. The locals had also shown they deserve a crack in the big league.

“There’s a 21-year-old player from Cavite who stood out during the tryout and there’s a big man from Laguna who also made an impact,” added Reyes.