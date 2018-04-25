Ex-Navotas stars likely to rejoin old coach in new team at Marikina

NEWLY-installed Marikina coach Elvis Tolentino plans to have more homegrown players for his expansion squad in the coming MPBL conference on June 12.

But while Tolentino is vocal about his plans, he’s not discounting the possibility of welcoming back to his fold his long-time players from Philippine Christian University and players whose contract has just ended with Navotas, a team which he previously coached.

Players like star point guard JP Calvo, center/forward Chester Saldua, shooter Yves Sazon – all of whom are his key players from the Clutch – can join Marikina’s tryout.

Center Jamil Gabawa, who played for Marikina previously, has already joined San Juan, another expansion team in the MPBL.

“If they want to stay there (Navotas), I will not take it against them. But if they want to tryout in Marikina, they’re welcome,” added Tolentino.

For Tolentino, his main objective is to build a competitive team using talents who are based in Marikina.

“Marami namang UAAP and NCAA players na taga-rito, so we want to give them priority as well as yung mga tubong-Marikina,” added Tolentino.

Marikina is among the three last-minute additions comprising Luzon as the MPBL decided to close down expansion in that region.

The now 20-team league, however, will open doors for expansion in Visayas and Mindanao during their April 28 meeting to be held at the Cebu Waterfront Hotel.