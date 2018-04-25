MPBL doubles participants to 20 as Marikina, Pasay, Mandaluyong make it

THE Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League has just closed shop for expansion in Luzon with the number of participants rising to 20 late Tuesday night.

Marikina, Pasay and Mandaluyong were the latest cities that were able to secure an MPBL franchise following a meeting with league officials.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes confirmed this latest development to FoxSports.ph.

“Our operations head, Zaldy Realubit has just reported to (founder) Senator Manny Pacquiao that participating teams for Luzon has now reached to 20 following the addition of Marikina, Pasay and Mandaluyong,” Duremdes said in a telephone interview.

As early as last week, Marikina, through head coach Elvis Tolentino (who previously handled Navotas), expressed its interest in forming a team from the ‘Shoe Capital of the Philippines’.

Pasay will use the Cuneta Astrodome, a government-owned facility, to be used as its team’s homecourt.

Mandaluyong, on the other hand, has a unique situation; the group decided to join even though they won’t play any home games in the coming conference since the city doesn’t have a playing venue yet.

“Ang sabi nila sa amin, maski wala na muna silang home games while trying to figure out yung solution para magkaroon sila ng homecourt,” added Duremdes.

The fastest growing regional basketball league has grown in numbers immensely as the number of participants doubled after just one conference.

With 10 expansion teams from Luzon already committed, the league will go to Visayas and Mindanao to open the doors for potential squads joining the fledgling league.

On Friday, the MPBL will meet with possible participants in Cebu at the Waterfront Hotel and get their commitment to participate. The league will start its second conference on June 12.