Davao, Cebu confirm participation in MPBL expansion meeting

Two teams each from Davao and Cebu confirmed participation in the expansion meeting of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League to be held at the Cebu Waterfront Hotel on April 27.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes confirmed it to FoxSports.ph in a text message.

According to Duremdes, Davao Occidental, Davao City, Lapu-Lapu City and Cebu City already made the confirmation. The number of interested teams are expected to grow ahead of the scheduled meeting to be presided by no less than Senator Manny Pacquiao, founder of the fastest growing regional basketball league.

Meanwhile, the number of participating teams has now reached 17 following the entry of Pampanga. The team is owned by Congressman Aurelio Gonzales Jr. and his dad, Aurelio Brenz Gonzales.

Architect Simon Mangio, team manager of Pampanga, said the team still doesn’t have a moniker. It will be coached by Isaiah Dueñas, who will be assisted by former PBA player Eric Gascon.

The meeting in Cebu is organized by Senator Pacquiao to cater to the demands of interested participants from Visayas and Mindanao.

Aside from the early four teams from the south which confirmed participation in the meeting, Senator Pacquiao said in an early interview that teams from General Santos, which will carry the name General Santos Warriors, and Victorias City in Bacolod also expressed interest to come in as expansion squads.