Pampanga makes return to regional cage scene after joining MPBL

MAKE it number 17 for the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League and reserve that new seat for Pampanga.

Congressman Dong Gonzales confirmed to FoxSports.ph that their group is committed to become the seventh expansion member and 17th participating squad of the fastest growing regional basketball league in the country.

Gonzales met with Senator Manny Pacquiao, founder of the MPBL, on Monday and they sealed the participation of the province from this northern part of Luzon.

Pampanga is the third province participating in northern Luzon after Bulacan and Bataan, two founding members of this fledgling league which has former PBA MVP Kenneth Duremdes as commissioner.

Pampanga is the seventh expansion squad of the MPBL after Manila, San Juan, Laguna, Team Rizal, Pasig, and Makati.