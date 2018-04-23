John Wilson gets release from Ginebra, cracks San Juan’s MPBL line up

JOHN Wilson has just become the last-minute addition for the San Juan Knights, one of the six expansion squads seeing action in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League’s second conference which begins June 12.

Team manager Jun Usman made the confirmation to FoxSports.ph on Monday.

Wilson has been practicing with the squad the past few days, but only got his release from Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings in the PBA Monday.

Immediately, the Knights seized the moment to sign up Wilson, who will join fellow ex-PBA players Mac Cardona, Larry Rodriguez, Samboy de Leon and Jam Cortes.

The Knights, champions of the Metropolitan Basketball Association in 2000, want to make a good impression in their return to the regional basketball scene.

San Juan’s MPBL team is owned by Senator Jinggoy Estrada and Jay Cancio, while Chris Conwi serves as team governor.

“We’re done with the tryouts. Now, it’s about time to build the team chemistry,” added Usman.

Image from: Ralph Salcedo