SCTEX-backed Bataan to buy out previous players with live contracts

BATAAN will have an entirely new team starting next conference of the MPBL and head coach Jojo Lastimosa is hoping to change the fortunes of the squad that will now be supported by SCTEX.

“We plan to bring in a totally new team. It’s going to be a combination of our players and a few more from Alab Pilipinas,” Lastimosa told FoxSports.ph.

By doing so, the new backers of the squad will compensate the previous players of the team that have existing contracts.

“It looks like ganun nga ang mangyayari. Yung protect nine is for the players who still have live contracts, but if none, then they could be released and be signed up by any team. Those players who still have live contracts, the legal way is to compensate them,” added Lastimosa.

Lastimosa’s squad is made up of the NLEX Road Warriors’ farm team in the PBA led by ex-pros Byron Villarias and Pamboy Raymundo, Alfred Batino, AJ Vitug and Mark Pangilinan among others.

An assistant coach of Yeng Guiao in the PBA, Lastimosa said he’s also looking at some of the ex-pros and players from Alab Pilipinas.

Coaching in his first major tournament, Lastimosa believes they need to be more systematic in joining the MPBL. He had won a championship while coaching the SCTEX team in the Marikina City Basketball League, a league that featured two imports playing at the same time.

The MPBL is a different animal though, according to Lastimosa.

“It’s different from Marikina because ang laro doon, hugot-hugot lang although may malalakas na imports. But they don’t usually practice regularly. Here in the MPBL, you see teams having a system and they practice regularly. That makes the MPBL more competitive,” added Lastimosa.