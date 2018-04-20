Gavina stays with Valenzuela, wants to add key pieces for MPBL title drive

Chris Gavina is staying with Valenzuela, after all.

The former PBA coach, who led the Classic all the way to a semifinals stint, will be calling the shots anew for Valenzuela following a crucial meeting with team management.

“We came to an understanding and we’re looking forward to a more successful conference,” Gavina told FoxSports.ph in a telephone interview.

Gavina said he plans to keep the core of the squad, but plans to include four key pieces in their ambitious bid for the championship.

“Our first conference wasn’t bad after all. But we have set the bar higher,” added Gavina.

To do this, the former coach of Kia Picanto in the PBA would like to bring in players to join the core of the squad, which managed to hold its own against some of the powerhouse teams in the MPBL’s inaugural staging won by Batangas City.

“We want to add four key pieces, probably two more shooters. We also need a two-way point guard who will think of setting up his teammates first and somebody who could act as a leader. Of course, we also need another big man,” added Gavina. “We need these pieces for us to contend for the champipnship.”