After MPBL title, Batangas slotman not thinking of possible PBA return yet

IN two years, Jhaymo Eguilos has won three championships in the commercial and regional basketball leagues.

It’s not surprising why several PBA teams have expressed interest on the 6-foot-5 big man’s services.

On Thursday night, the 6-foot-5 center had just added the Anta Rajah Cup, the inaugural event of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, to his growing list of championship collections while keeping his streak of successful final runs.

Two years ago, he won a championship in the initial salvo of the Pilipinas Commercial Basketball League then followed it up with another triumph until the league folded.

In the first season of the fledgling regional basketball league, Eguilos brought his winning ways to the Batangas City Athletics-Tanduay.

“Siguro swerte lang talaga, napupunta lang sa team na maganda,” Eguilos told FoxSports.ph in an exclusive interview. “Maayos na management and coaching staff, maayos na teammates.”

Eguilos played a solid game in the finals and his outside shot and big defensive play in the crucial moments of Game 4 capped the Athletics’ big run en route to winning the championship.

For Eguilos, a possible PBA stint is not his concern at this time as he wants to stay healthy and get ready for the MPBL’s next tournament where he and the rest of the Athletics will be challenged by new teams and competitive holdovers of the league.

“Hindi ko muna siya iniisip (PBA return). May injury ako, kailangan kong magpagaling. Nadali kasi yung tuhod ko nung last game,” added Eguilos. “Sabi nga ng mga coaches namin, itong tournament ito kailangan na naming kunin dahil ito yung bets chance namin to win the championship. Yung next tournament, hindi naming alam ano mangyayari kasi maraming teams, mas malalakas.”