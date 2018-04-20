Arriba Pasig Pirates: Former Letran players to join MPBL expansion team

These Knights are about to board the Pirates’ ship.

The Pasig Pirates, one of six of expansion squads competing in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), are continuing their preseason buildup with the acquisition of former players from the Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

Boyet Bautista, Jonathan Aldave and Kojak Melegrito – members of the 2005 NCAA Champion Letran Knights squad – have agreed to play for city’s MPBL team, now known as Pasig Pirates – Gameville.

In a brief chat with FOX Sports Philippines, Pirates team owner James Anton Machate confirmed the acquisition of the three Letran standouts. “I will now have three Letran boys. Boyet Bautista, Kojak Melegrito and Jonathan Aldave. They’ve all agreed to play with our team”, wrote Machate.

The ninth pick overall in 2006 PBA Rookie Draft, Bautista once played for the Purefoods Chunkee Giants in the PBA. In their 2005 NCAA championship, Bautista was hailed as the Finals MVP as the Knights upstaged the PCU Dolphins.

Aldave went undrafted in 2006 PBA Rookie Draft, but was signed up by the Talk ‘N Text Phone Pals as a free agent. Melegrito, a stocky guard, wasn’t picked as well when he applied for the Draft in 2010.

The Pirates have reached an agreement with Gameville Sportswear to become their partner for the upcoming MPBL conference in June. A sportswear that caters to many collegiate and commercial leagues, Gameville is a Pasig-based sportswear manufacturer which creates custom-made jerseys and uniforms.

“Gameville is known for making quality sports uniforms. Ang malaking impact talaga sa akin is the owner is from Pasig talaga. So from our staff to the clothes that we wear, it will come from Pasig,” added Machate.

The partnership was initiated mainly by Gameville CEO and owner Dioni Balagbagan.

“I would like to thank Mr. Balagbagan for making this happen. He really approached me and informed me that he wanted to support the Pasig Pirates team,” Machate added.