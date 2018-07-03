Alapag, Blatche are at odds on Twitter after Gilas brawl

The fracas between the Australian Boomers and Gilas Pilipinas has caused quite a stir on social media, to say the least.

Tweets back and forth were sent out by different personalities in order to share their thoughts on the altercation, but it was all summed up in a one-word tweet by former Gilas stalwart Jimmy Alapag:

Embarassing… — Jimmy Alapag (@JAlapag3) July 2, 2018

A few hours later, Gilas reinforcement Andray Blatche doesn’t seem too happy with what Alapag had to say, while airing his side on behalf of the national team:

Jimmy are u serious u have no idea of the disrespect u don’t kno wat we been they b4 the even happened I seen a brother get hit by a player am I not supposed to have his back — andray blatche (@drayblatche) July 2, 2018

If that was u wat would you want me to do — andray blatche (@drayblatche) July 2, 2018

I wish wat happened didn’t but when u see a brother hit from the back of his head what do u do — andray blatche (@drayblatche) July 2, 2018

With the FIBA board cracking down on this matter, expect multiple dialogues to take place, especially between Philippines and Australia.

We just hope that a private dialogue between Alapag and Blatche would occur, rather than us seeing it spill over on Twitter.

