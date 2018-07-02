Twitter Reactions: Gilas vs. Australia Brawl

Today is a sad day for Philippine Basketball.

As if the game itself wasn’t embarrassing enough for the Gilas Pilipinas squad, the game effectively ended after they found themselves in a three-on-five situation, with the three remaining players intentionally fouling out one-by-one finishing with a score of 89-53.

Social media platforms were ablaze as they chimed in their thoughts on the said brawl.

FOX Sports Philippines collated some of the notable tweets on this rare occurrence:

Just like our initial reaction, Leigh Ellis from NBA TV’s The Starters is shocked:

Holy shit, what happened in the game between Australia and the Philippines? — Leigh Ellis (@LeighEllis) July 2, 2018

Along with Jayson Castro’s superman punch, Thon Maker followed it up with a flying kick:

Yo @ThonMaker14 out here tryin hit dudes wit the flying knee😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) July 2, 2018

Here’s a tidbit, few possessions before the brawl:

Coach Chot Reyes on Gilas' last timeout before the brawl: "Hit somebody. Put somebody on his ass." — Anton Tioseco (@antontioseco) July 2, 2018

While most players from Gilas are ejected, it is bizarre on why Marc Pingris took a selfie right after the incident:

This just happened. After one of the wildest on-court brawls in recent memory, the Philippines team pauses to pose for a selfie, like there’s something to celebrate pic.twitter.com/fTXAaBA5lp — Mitchell Scott (@WhippingBoySEN) July 2, 2018

Aussie national team veteran Andrew Bogut must be infuriated with what happened, citing Gilas’ “lack of class”:

Blokes taking a team selfie after all that. Down 31. Yep. They really just took a team selfie. — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) July 2, 2018

Right after the game, Gilas skipper Terrence Romeo expresses himself about the situation, citing his natural instinct as a competitor and team player:

Dun sa mga kapwa namin players na nag sasabing embarassing kami wala kaming paki alam sa inyo . Kami mag kaka teammate sa loob kailangan namin mag tulungan. Hindi namin pwede pabayaan yung isat isa. Kung embarassing kami sa mata niyo bat di kayo mag convert ng australian. — Terrence Romeo (@tbvromeo) July 2, 2018

Former Gilas mainstay Jimmy Alapag sums it up basically:

Embarassing… — Jimmy Alapag (@JAlapag3) July 2, 2018

This fan took a screenshot of another fan lambasting Gilas coach Chot Reyes, but received a clap back as he deleted his tweet:

Tweet now deleted. Did a Harden step back and missed. In case you missed it: pic.twitter.com/d2ddNF1IoV — 🍀CelticsManila 🇵🇭 (@CelticsMNL) July 2, 2018

He also aired Gilas’ side on the brawl:

Coach Chot explains Gilas side on the brawl that ensued in the 3rd qtr vs Australia @Sports5PH pic.twitter.com/4fVYjfoOw4 — Lyn Olavario (@frauey) July 2, 2018

But the timing of his tweet seems ill-advised, at least for this guy:

All due respect coach, but you're on Twitter agad??? https://t.co/W6m8btU6ok — Dino Maragay (@dino_mars) July 2, 2018

Renowned basketball agent Sheryl Reyes shares a timely reminder for everyone involved:

We should really keep our cool especially for qualifiers like this .. an international stage .. unfortunately this happened … our time will come philippines 🇵🇭 when we focus more on playing than the chaos when provoked but again unexpected situations until next time 💯 😘 — Sheryl Sanchez Reyes (@FemaleAgentSR) July 2, 2018

It’s quite unfortunate that it all come down to a huge brawl, much to the league’s detriment. But rest assured that the FIBA board will evaluate the situation at hand and will go on with their disciplinary proceedings.

Hopefully, things will get better for both teams.

