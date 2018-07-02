Gilas Pilipinas

Twitter Reactions: Gilas vs. Australia Brawl

Gilas Pilipinas 1

Today is a sad day for Philippine Basketball.

As if the game itself wasn’t embarrassing enough for the Gilas Pilipinas squad, the game effectively ended after they found themselves in a three-on-five situation, with the three remaining players intentionally fouling out one-by-one finishing with a score of 89-53.

Social media platforms were ablaze as they chimed in their thoughts on the said brawl.

FOX Sports Philippines collated some of the notable tweets on this rare occurrence:

Just like our initial reaction, Leigh Ellis from NBA TV’s The Starters is shocked:

Along with Jayson Castro’s superman punch, Thon Maker followed it up with a flying kick:

Here’s a tidbit, few possessions before the brawl:

While most players from Gilas are ejected, it is bizarre on why Marc Pingris took a selfie right after the incident:

Aussie national team veteran Andrew Bogut must be infuriated with what happened, citing Gilas’ “lack of class”:

Right after the game, Gilas skipper Terrence Romeo expresses himself about the situation, citing his natural instinct as a competitor and team player:

Former Gilas mainstay Jimmy Alapag sums it up basically:

This fan took a screenshot of another fan lambasting Gilas coach Chot Reyes, but received a clap back as he deleted his tweet:

He also aired Gilas’ side on the brawl:

But the timing of his tweet seems ill-advised, at least for this guy:

Renowned basketball agent Sheryl Reyes shares a timely reminder for everyone involved:

It’s quite unfortunate that it all come down to a huge brawl, much to the league’s detriment. But rest assured that the FIBA board will evaluate the situation at hand and will go on with their disciplinary proceedings.

Hopefully, things will get better for both teams.
——
Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.

Comments