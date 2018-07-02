Gilas players took coach Chot Reyes’ words too literally

With the Gilas Pilipinas national team down 48-79 with 4 minutes and 53 seconds left in the 3rd quarter, head coach Chot Reyes called a timeout to regroup his troops. Unfortunately, he seemed to have prepared them for a literal war.

Tempers had already been brewing at that point and the timeout was badly needed by both teams, but most especially by the Philippines. Just when you think that your national team’s head coach would try his best to calm the players down and tell them to focus on the game — especially since they were being blown out on international TV — this happened:

“Hit somebody. Put somebody on his ass.”

While Reyes may very well have just wanted his players to play harder on defense, the heat of the moment may have led to some of his wards to take his instructions a little too literally.

A couple of possessions later, one of the wildest melees in basketball history ensued.

A total of of 13 players were ejected after an extensive review of the brawl. Four players from Australia, and nine from the Philippines. Even members of the coaching staff and the fans were involved in one way or another.

This whole ordeal is very unfortunate for the Gilas program. Fresh off the ruling on Kiefer Ravena’s suspension due to doping violations, this is what we showed FIBA and the rest of the world. No matter who started the fight on the court, the entire incident was a disgrace to the sport of basketball and to the Philippines as a country. And even if Reyes was just using very crude metaphors to tell them to play better defense, it certainly does not look good in light of what happened.

Just to put this into context, being a player of coach for so many years, he always uses this term when he feels his team is not matching the opponents’ physicality. That’s all. It is not a direct order to hit in a dirty way. https://t.co/iAnsMAMxO5 — Larry Fonacier (@larryfo12) July 2, 2018

And to hear those instructions from someone who was complaining about basic decency from the Australians for unauthorizedly removing court stickers from the night before just paints an even worse picture for everyone involved.

Madulas daw, e that’s FIBA approved. Besides,we’ve played in other venues w similar decals. Secondly, IF, & that’s a big IF, it did indeed make the floor slippery, they had no right to just rip the decals and deface OUR floor. There were SBP/FIBA officials in venue #basicdecency https://t.co/ddsJV3AJuD — Chot Reyes (@coachot) July 1, 2018

Reyes himself expressed some sort of dismay that things had to unfold that way, but did not sound surprised that the incident happened.

“It’s unfortunate. We didn’t want that to happen. It is absolutely unacceptable.” said Reyes. “But the reality is (Daniel) Kickert was hitting our players during the warm-ups…He was the one who came in and decked (RR) Pogoy for the fifth time. You can’t expect to do that to a team for five times and not expect them to retaliate…Unfortunate as it is, you have to be there to know what really went down.”

Coach Chot explains Gilas side on the brawl that ensued in the 3rd qtr vs Australia @Sports5PH pic.twitter.com/4fVYjfoOw4 — Lyn Olavario (@frauey) July 2, 2018

FIBA will surely sanction all players involved in the fight. If the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas truly upholds the honor and dignity of the privilege of serving the national team, then it should also hand out its own set of punishments to all those involved — whether player or not.

Gilas Pilipinas ultimately lost the game by 36 points, 89-53, but it feels like the Philippines lost more than just that.

