FIBA to hold disciplinary hearings after ugly PH-Australia brawl

The all-out brawl between the Gilas Pilipinas and the Australian National squad was viewed by millions of viewers worldwide and the Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) officials promises to take action.

Shortly after the ugly scuffle in the Philippine Arena which left a total of 13 players ejected from the game, FIBA took to Twitter to announce that they would be closely reviewing the incident and come to a verdict in the coming days.

Following the incident that occured in the third quarter of the Philippines-Australia game on Monday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Asian Qualifiers, FIBA will now open disciplinary proceedings against both teams. The decision(s) will be communicated in the coming days. — FIBA media (@FIBA_media) July 2, 2018

Almost the entire Gilas roster participated in the scuffle, with Terrence Romeo, Carl Bryan Cruz, Jayson Castro, Calvin Abueva, Andray Blatche, Roger Pogoy, Troy Rosario, Japeth Aguilar, and Matthew Wright being thrown out of the game. Nathan Sobey, Chris Goulding, Thon Maker, and Daniel Kickert were also banished from the court for the Boomers.

