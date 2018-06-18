Blatche, Paras, Rivero, Tratter reinforce 8-man TNT lineup for Asian Games

The Philippine team that will compete in this year’s Asian Games will be composed mostly of players from TNT KaTropa.

Head coach Chot Reyes told ESPN5 earlier today that naturalized big man Andray Blatche and Gilas cadets Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero and Abu Tratter will boost the lineup.

Terrence Romeo and Jayson Castro will lead the attack once more for the Philippine men’s basketball team and joining them will be Troy Rosario, Kelly Williams, Roger Pogoy, Jericho Cruz, Anthony Semerad and Don Trollano.

It was also reported that the Alaska Aces offered to provide the services of Carl Bryan Cruz, but Reyes declined.

The Asian Games will be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

The last time that the Philippines competed in the tournament’s basketball tiff was in 2014 in South Korea, where the Philippines bowed out with a 3-4 win-loss record.



