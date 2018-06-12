Two days after Perlas Pilipinas ended their run in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup, Janine Pontejos continued to light up the Philippine Arena.

The 25-year-old sharpshooter made sure that the Philippines wouldn’t go home empty-handed after bagging the gold in the shootout contest final on Tuesday.

Pontejos caught fire and scored 14 points in 41.86 seconds.

She cleared the middle rack and even nailed eight straight buckets at one point. Pontejos also nailed two shots from the money ball rack.

Russia’s Alexandra Stolyar also scored 14 points, but finished in 49.9 seconds.

Croatia’s Marin Hrvoje came in at third after scoring 11.

This is the country’s first ever medal in FIBA 3×3.

(photo from FIBA)

