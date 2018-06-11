FIBA 3×3 World Cup: Day 4 LIVE Recap

BOCAUE – Teams continue their bid to qualify for the knockout stage in Day 4 of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup Monday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Following a tough loss to Mongolia last Saturday, the Philippines’ Men’s 3X3 squad aims to bounce back as they take on Canada at 4:50 PM and Russia at 7:00 PM.

Game 4 (Men’s Pool A): New Zealand (8) towers over Kyrgyzstan (17)

New Zealand fended off a gutsy Kyrgyzstan side with 20-15 win, behind the exploits of Sam Timmins. The New Zealand big man bulldozed his way to game-high 14 points, highlighted by a pair of rim-rattlers. After dropping their first two games, the Kiwis finally nail a victory to improve their win-loss record to 1-2.

Shakirzhan Kuranbaev, the shortest guy in the Kyrgyzstan squad, stood tallest with seven points. The Kyrgyz also hold a 1-2 card.

Game 3 (Men’s Pool A): Netherlands (8) blows out Romania (9)

The day’s first Men’s game saw Netherlands grab their second win of the World Cup, beating Romania 21-11.

Jesper Jobse led the way for the Dutch squad with 11 points. Aron Roijé and Dimeo Van der Horst added four points apiece. Netherlands now hold a 2-1 win-loss card.

Marius Ciotlaus tallied four markers for Romania, who now drop to 1-2.

Game 2 (Women’s Pool C): USA (13) defeats Uganda (19)

Banking on their size advantage, the USA blew out Uganda 22-9 to also preserve a perfect 3-0 win-loss card.

Uganda tried to keep the game close in the early goings, but the Americans were simply rungs above their opposition. Erin Boley and Ruth Hebard both finished with seven points.

Topscoring for Uganda was Jamila Nansikombi who logged four points. Uganda’s win-loss slate now stands at 1-2.

Game 1 (Women’s Pool C): Russia (5) drowns Iran (10)

Day 4 hostilities opened up with Russia defeating Iran, 22-12.

The Russians maintain their perfect win-loss slate in the preliminaries behind the hot shooting of Anastasia Logunova. The highest-ranked Russian 3X3 player scored ten points, built around three-two pointers. Alexandra Stolyar contributed six markers for Russia, who now own a 3-0 card.

Saiedeh Elli scored six points for Iran, who have now lost all their three games.

—–

