BOCAUE – Janine Pontejos has nothing left to prove in this year’s FIBA 3×3 World Cup.

After scoring just seven points in the first day of the tournament, she lit up opponents Spain and Hungary to score a total of 20 points to lead all scorers on Day 2.

Against Spain, she went toe-to-toe with Palomares for 13 points on five twos. In their close loss against Hungary, Pontejos took over early by scoring seven on two two-pointers.

She ended her campaign with a total of 27 points, tied for third-best with China’s YingYun Li, Spain’s Paula Palomares and France’s Johanna Tayeau.

Pontejos also impressed in the first leg of the 3×3 World Cup Shootout Contest for women after nailing six twos to tie with China’s Jiang Jiayin for the best mark.

It remains to be seen whether or not she qualifies for the Shootout Contest as qualifications continue today on Day 4 of the tournament.

