BOCAUE – Afril Bernardino and Janine Pontejos stole the spotlight from their opponents multiple times in their recent FIBA 3×3 World Cup stint.

Pontejos finished her campaign tied with China’s YingYun Li, Spain’s Paula Palomares and France’s Johanna Tayeau as the tournament’s third leading scorer with 27 points in four games.

Bernardino, on the other hand, tallied a total of 15 points, with a six-point output to keep the Philippines within striking distance in the team’s close 10-12 loss against Germany being her best game.

For the two standouts, their terrific showings didn’t come as a surprise since they were already aware of the innate advantages that they had.

And knowing that they could use these against their opponents only served as additional fuel.

“Sina coach, alam nila ‘yung ability ko na mas mabilis ako sa mga kalaban ko. Kapag nauunahan ko sila, nae-excite ako na kaya ko sila talunin, kaya namin sila tapatan at sabayan,” Bernardino told FOX Sports PH.

“Naka-mindset na kasi ‘yung gagawin ko na kailangan maging mabilis ako kasi alam ko mabagal sila. ‘Yun ‘yung ginawa ko,” Pontejos explained.

Their individual successes weren’t without challenges, though. Pontejos and Bernardino were reeling from their collapse against Germany, where both had multiple open chances from downtown to capitalize on their opponent’s late-game miscues.

“’Di ako nakatulog kagabi kasi gusto ko bumawi. Iniisip ko kung ano gagawin ko ngayong araw para makabawi kami sa laro, although kahit talo kami ginawa namin ‘yung best naming,” Pontejos said. “Nanggigil ako kasi gusto ko patunayan na makakabawi ako.”

“Naging challenge talaga para sa’kin ’yung patuloy lumaban nang ‘di sumusuko,” Bernardino added.

Fortunately, they had the crowd going for them every step of the way.

“Lumakas loob ko sa crowd kasi ‘yung mga sigawan nila nakakataas ng energy eh. Dun ko siguro nakuha kumpyansa ko na tumira tapos with teammates pa na tiwala pa sila sa’kin,” said Pontejos.

The two vowed that these won’t be the last time Filipinos will see them dazzle on the world stage. They’re aiming to put in a lot of work while the tournaments are on hold in hopes of joining and bouncing back in future editions.

“Kailangan maging hardworking lalo. ‘Di basta-basta mga kalaban namin, sobrang lalaki sa international tournaments,” Pontejos quipped.

“Gusto ko makabalik. Sana next year makasali uli kami para makabawi kami,” Bernardino said.

