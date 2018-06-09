BOCAUE – Mongolia shocked home team Gilas Pilipinas, 21-17, in Pool C of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup Saturday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.



The Philippines came out of the gates smoking with consecutive two-pointers from RR Pogoy to take an 8-3 lead at the 7:02 mark.

Mongolia ate away the lead slowly, with Delgernyam Davaasambuu hitting a two-pointer to cut the deficit to two, 9-7.

Troy Rosario was whistled for an unsportsmanlike foul on a wayward elbow on Dulguun Enkhbat, who cashed in on the ensuing two free throws to tie the game at nine with 6:05 remaining.

Back-to-back two-pointers by Tsenguunbayar Gotov gave Mongolia a 15-12 lead which they would not relinquish. Two plays later, another Gotov two-point bomb would clinch the upset victory for Mongolia.

Goto topscored for Mongolia with seven points, while Davaasambuu and Tserenbaatar Enkhtaivan chipped in six markers apiece.

Stanley Pringle led the way for the Philippines with six points. Pogoy and Rosario both finished the game with four points.

The Philippines return to action on June 11, as they take on Canada and Russia in the resumption of the Pool C preliminaries.

