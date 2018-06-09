Philippines defeats Brazil in FIBA 3X3 WC

“Puso” braves through even the heaviest downpour.

The Philippines clinched their first win of the 2018 FIBA 3X3 World Cup, upending Brazil 15-7. Inside a rowdy Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, the Philippines opened their World Cup bid with a big victory against the South American squad.

Heavy rains greeted Day 2 of the World Cup, but Filipino fans still came in droves to cheer for the Men’s team.

Christian Standhardinger opened up the scoring for the host squad with an and-one off Marcellus Sarmento. Roger Pogoy nailed back-to-back two-pointers to give the Philippines a 6-1 separation from Brazil at the 7:55 mark.

Stanley Pringle electrified the crowd with his crossover dribble and finished with a nifty lay-up, as the Philippines surged to an 11-3 lead with 4:39 left in the game.

The trio of Pringle, Pogoy and Troy Rosario scored four points apiece to lead the home team. Marcellus Sarmento carried Brazil with four points.

The Philippines will next face Mongolia in the 6:40 PM night cap.

