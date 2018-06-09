PH women’s team moved by home crowd’s support, vows to do better

BOCAUE – Tears flowed for Perlas Pilipinas’ Jack Danielle Animam after describing how overwhelmed she was with the support that they received in Day One of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup at the Philippine Arena.

The NU Lady Bulldogs standout said that the crowd was the best that she’s ever seen so far in her young career.

“Grabe ‘yung reaction ng crowd. Siguro that was the best part. We live for that moment and it was so amazing,” she said. “Sobrang sarap lang sa feeling kasi yung paghihirap namin meron palang nakaka-appreciate.”

(The crowd’s reaction was great. That has to be the best part. We live for that moment and it was so amazing. It feels great knowing that people appreciate our hard work.)

It was a silver lining for the Philippine women’s basketball team, who were outclassed by the Netherlands (21-11) were edged out by Germany (12-10).

The second loss was even more deflating given the multiple clean looks that Janine Pontejos and Afril Bernardino had from two-point range.

“Noong oras na ‘yun, gusto ko i-shoot yung tira ko. Gusto kong manalo talaga, kahit pang-all lang ‘yun kasi kung na-shoot ko yun, malaki ang chance namin na manalo,” Pontejos exclaimed.

(At the time I wanted to put up my shots. I wanted to win. Even if it was just for a tie, I thought we had a good chance to win if I made that.)

But given their youth and inexperience, the team still drew positives from the fact that they made higher-seeded teams sweat multiple times during the course of their matches.

“’Yung Netherlands, first minute we’re tied. Siguro ‘di nila inexpect na ganun kami maglaro. Itong Germany, alam ko natakot sila at kinabahan sila sa’min na we could beat them. It’s a matter of experience lang,” Animam explained.

(We were tied in the first minute with Netherlands. I don’t think they expected the way we played. I also thought Germany was nervous and felt like we could have beaten them. It’s just a matter of experience.)

Perlas will have two more games on their schedule, and both are tough draws for they’ll be facing Spain and Hungary.

But the team said that they’ll use these losses as positive examples.

“May mga pagkukulang pa kami o may mga kulang pa kami at kailangan i-build up ang isa’t isa. Kulang pa ‘yung experience namin. Siguro ito ‘yung gagamitin naming motivation this coming Sunday,” Gemma Miranda said.

(We still lack a lot and we need to build up each other. We don’t have a lot of experience. We’ll use it as motivation this coming Sunday.)

