FIBA 3×3 action finally kicked off here at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan, as teams vie to notch the top two seeds to qualify for the quarterfinals.

GAME 5 (Women’s): Argentina (18) beats Kazakhstan (9)

Argentina mounted a late comeback to hand Kazakhstan their second straight loss, 10-9

A late jumper by Julieta Ale, which was her only bucket of the game, with under 15 seconds remaining capped off the come from behind victory.

Julieta Mungo paced the team with five points.

Tamara Yagodkinka led the Kazakhs with five.

GAME 4 (Men’s): Estonia (10) defeats Japan (15)

Joonas Jarveainen scored seven as Estonia picked up their first win over Japan, 17-11.

Maik-kalev Kotsar chipped in five.

GAME 3 (Men’s): Poland (7) blows out Indonesia (18)

Poland pounced on a hapless Indonesian squad for a 22-6 blowout victory.

Indonesia replaced Ecuador, who weren’t able to join the tournament due to visa issues.

Michael Hicks paced the team with nine points on three twos.

Rivaldo Pangesthio scored three for the Indons.

GAME 2 (Women’s): Switzerland (15) beats Kazakhstan (10)

Switzerland survived a late rally from the Kazakhs to eke out a 16-14 for their first win.

Both teams were tied at 11, but the Swiss strung together four straight points for a comfortable 15-11 lead.

Kazakhstan pulled to within two, 14-16, but weren’t able to get a bucket on multiple tried in the game’s last minute.

Marielle Giroud paced the team with with nine points. Evita Herminjard added four.

Zalina Kurazova scored poured eight in a losing effort.

GAME 1 (Women’s): France (6) beats Argentina (9)

The French kept the debuting Argentines at bay with a decisive 19-9 victory.

Johanna Tayeau led all scorers with nine points.

Victoria Llorente (five points) and Julieta Belen Ale (four) were the only ones who scored for the newcomers.

——

