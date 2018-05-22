FIBA 3×3 action will see itself unfold here in the Philippines, as one of Asia’s basketball hotbeds hosts the World Cup from June 8 to 12.

This won’t be the first (nor the last) big FIBA tournament that this country will host. Back in 2013, we hosted the FIBA Asia Cup and in 2023, the world’s best teams will square off in the FIBA World Cup on Philippine soil (with Indonesia and Japan hosting other legs of that cup).

In 2014, Manila also hosted the FIBA 3×3 World Tour. Dubbed as the ‘Manila Masters’, 12 teams (with four Filipino squads) duked it to book a ticket in the World Tour Final. Manila West, which was made up of Terrence Romeo, Aldrech Ramos, Rey Guevarra and Nino Canaleta, topped that edition with a 4-1 record after edging Doha and were able to secure the fifth-place plum in the World Final at Sendai, Japan.

It’s not really a surprise seeing this country host another FIBA World tournament. The basketball body may have been convinced with the Philippines’ capability to lead the event, seeing that logistics haven’t been a problem in the past and that there’s a huge possibility to fill the 3×3 World Cup with the biggest crowds over at Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

This country also has arguably one of the largest basketball fan bases in the world, and that alone covers numerous factors taken into consideration by the basketball body – including social media presence, attendance and ticket sales, gear sales and more.

The only thing left now is for the home team deliver on the court. 40 teams (20 men’s and 20 women’s) are vying for the crown, and out of all men’s squads, the Philippines ranks 19th, just ahead of Nigeria. A lineup of Stanley Pringle, Christian Standhardinger, Roger Pogoy and Troy Rosario is formidable on paper, but whether or not they could compete against the best of the best remains to be seen.

But no matter what the results may be, this is already a win for the Philippines. At the end of 2023, the country will have hosted three huge FIBA tournaments in a decade. Gone are the days where Philippine basketball and its fanbase are just a blip on the map. We’re here to stay.