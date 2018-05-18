Baldwin wants European style of play for PH, taps world-class coaches for World Hoops Clinic

Ateneo de Manila head coach Tab Baldwin will be bringing along some of the best coaching minds from Europe as he hosts the World Hoops Clinic for the second straight year.

The clinic will be held from June 1 to 3 at the MGC New Life Academy in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Meralco’s Norman Black and Lyceum’s Topex Robinson will also join Baldwin as the clinic’s presenters.

In a phone call with FOX Sports Philippines, the former Gilas head coach revealed that the first edition was a success and this paved the way for four-high caliber coaches to be invited.

“The first year was successful. We had over 200 people in the clinic and we definitely liked the turnout,” he said.

Baldwin tapped these excellent coaches for the clinic since he wants Filipino strategists to get more creative with their schemes and not just revolve their sets and philosophies around America’s game.

“We want to primarily bring the the European coaching style to our Filipino coaches. I believe we’re missing that in the game and that we’re too obsessed in the American style of play,” Baldwin emphasized.

Andrea Mazzon, Ertugrul Erdogan and Vasilis Fragkias will headline the panel along with coach Paul Henare, an Olympian who is Baldwin’s former player in the New Zealand national team and is now its head coach.

Mazzon hails from Italy and has 25 years of coaching experience under his belt, which includes showings in the Euroleague, the Italian Super Cup and the European Korac Cup.

Erdogan is currently an assistant coach for Turkey’s national team and has coached for 28 years, spanning from the Euroleague and in the Turkish Super League.

Fragkias is a Greek coach who was formerly at the helm for Qatar and has had stints in Greek and Cyprus’ Division 1 leagues.

For more information, you may check out their Facebook page at World Hoops Clinic (https://www.facebook.com/WHCbasketballclinic/).