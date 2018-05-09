Stan the Man: 5 of Christian Standhardinger’s best performances in PH uniform

Christian Standhardinger is back in the Philippines. But this time, he won’t be donning the Gilas Pilipinas uniform.

The Fil-German juggernaut is set to make his debut in the PBA with the San Miguel Beermen. However, before C-Stan the PBA player, there was C-Stan the Gilas player who stood tall for the country back in 2017.

Today, as Standhardinger takes on the PBA hardwood, we look back at his best performances for Gilas Pilipinas:

July 16, 2017 vs Taiwan (Jones Cup)

Stat line: 17 points, 16 rebounds

After missing Gilas’ opener against Canada in the 2017 William Jones Cup, Standhardinger made sure that he made his presence felt when he stepped on the hardcourt against Taiwan.

While his 17 points were spectacular, it was his 15 boards that featured his tenacity and blue-collar work ethic that really stood out. His performance helped the nationals carve out an 88-72 victory for their first win in the competition.

July 18, 2017 vs Japan (Jones cup)

Stat line: 22 points, 15 rebounds

True stars appear in difficult moments, and Standhardinger proved that he is one after leading Gilas to a gutsy win over Japan in the Jones Invitational. C-Stan played a super-sub role in the game, coming off the bench and recording 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, along with 15 boards, two steals and one block.

Standhardinger was also crucial in the third quarter of the game that saw the country take the lead from the hot-shooting Japanese.

August 11, 2017 vs Iraq (FIBA Asia Cup)

Stat line: 16 points, 7 rebounds

His numbers might not be as eye-popping as his previous performances, but Standhardinger came up clutch for Gilas as they crushed Iraq at Beirut. The Fil-German scored 10 straight points to open the third frame, sparking Gilas to a 28-9 quarter that put the game beyond the Iraqis’ reach.

It was some sort of redemption for Standhardinger as well after his subpar display against the same team in the Jones Cup the previous month.

August 21, 2017 vs Thailand (Southeast Asian Games)

Stat line: 15 points, 10 rebounds

Again, the stats might be a little less than what was expected from the 6-foot-7 forward, but there’s a story behind it: Standhardinger is coming off his FIBA Asia Cup duties and only had a few days to rest after traveling from Lebanon to the Philippines then to Malaysia.

Taking that into consideration, his 15-point, 10-rebound double-double was a welcome surprise as he wasn’t expected to contribute right away. The Philippines, though, needed that from him as they barely edged Thailand in an 84-71 win.

August 23, 2017 vs Malaysia (Southeast Asian Games)

Stat line: 18 points, 18 rebounds

Malaysia might have the home-court advantage, but that was no match to Standhardinger’s monster performance that helped Gilas punch their semifinals ticket in the tournament.

The Philippine team had little trouble handling the Malaysians thanks to Standhardinger, who scored 10 of his 18 points in the first quarter. His 18 rebounds were also pivotal as they controlled the game throughout and limited the hosts to just 66 points in the game.