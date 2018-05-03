FIBA 3×3 World Cup Dream Team (version 2): Former reps reprise roles, Sangalang joins party

Even though the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas released last April 29 the lineup of PBA players representing the country in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup, many are still curious about who were the group’s other choices.

Don’t get us wrong: a lineup of Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, Troy Rosario and RR Pogoy is an incredibly talented and balanced one, but it still wouldn’t stop us here at FOX Sports PH from coming up with lineups we would have loved to see.

Today, we came up with one that would have enabled former representatives to return and represent in a FIBA 3×3 tournament again.

Terrence Romeo (guard, TNT KaTropa)

Romeo is no stranger to the pace and feel of the tournament. Back in 2014, he led the charge for Manila West (along with Aldrech Ramos, Nino Canaleta and Rey Guevarra) in topping the Manila Masters to qualify for the 2014 FIBA 3×3 World Tour in Sendai, Japan. They placed fifth in that tourney.

His dazzling ball-handling skills and intrepid isolation style is built for the 3×3 courts. You could only rattle off a handful of better names more qualified than this guy.

Calvin Abueva (forward, Alaska Aces)

‘The Beast’ repped Manila North and battled Romeo’s West in the finals of the Manila Masters. They faltered in Sendai but were more successful in the 2015 Doha World tour, where they placed sixth out of 12 teams.

Abueva’s a scrapper; you could pit him against anyone on defense or on boards, and you could be sure nine times out of 10 that he wins that matchup. His limited scoring range won’t be much of a problem, too, since he could burst into the hoop with ease. If his shots won’t fall, bet on him to affect the game in other ways.

Troy Rosario (forward, TNT KaTropa)

It’s hard coming up with a team without the prolific big man. The former National University stalwart’s game is tailor-fit for the international game – may it be in five-on-five or in 3×3 tournaments.

He was on Manila West with Abueva when the two went to battle in Doha. Rosario was impressive both on offense and on defense; he could stretch the floor and he was athletic enough to operate in the post or to drive to the rack, and he slid his feet quickly enough to keep up with the best of them on defense. He has to be a shoo-in any lineup.

Ian Sangalang (center, Magnolia Hotshots)

The team’s going to need an anchor in the post and a prolific worker on the boards who’s agile enough on defense, and Sangalang fits the mold.

His main bread and butter will always be his post game, but he can also knock down short jumpers with ease. Sangalang’s also stocky and talented enough to match up against any opposing bigs who’ll muscle their way in, or against speedy stretch forwards/centers who’ll lounge around in the perimeter.

