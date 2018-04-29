A talented, versatile Philippine squad is going to represent the Philippines in the FIBA 3 x 3 World Cup to be held at the Philippine Arena this June.

Naturalized player Christian Standhardinger will backstop the Pinoy quartet in the three-on-three discipline and he will be joined by Troy Rosario, a veteran campaigner in this event, and first time participants Roger Pogoy and Stanley Pringle.

Pringle is representing the Philippine team for the first and his inclusion gives the team a slasher and creator for the four-man squad, which is hoping to a reach a milestone in this event.

Chot Reyes, head coach of the Gilas Pilipinas team, said this group to be coached by Ronnie Magsanoc has great qualities to go up against the best in the world.

“They’re balanced, athletic and versatile,” Reyes wrote in a text message to FoxSports.ph.

Alex Compton, head coach of Alaska, also had a similar take on the latest composition of our 3 x 3 team.

“They are all very talented, versatile and well-conditioned players,” added Compton. “They can compete on both sides of the ball. This is a very good selection.”