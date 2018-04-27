Filoil Preseason Cup: Montalbo, Green Archers take down Gilas

After trailing by as much as 20 points, the DLSU Green Archers fought back and used a 25-7 fourth quarter to beat Gilas, 91-72, and hand them their second straight Filoil Preseason Cup loss Friday in SAn Juan.

Gilas led by as much as 34-14 early in the second quarter. However, the Green Archers cut the lead down to eight at the end of the period behind the hot-handed Kib Montalbo, who finished with 25 points on seven three-pointers.

It was still anybody’s ballgame heading into the final canto, with DLSU leading by just one, 66-65. Nonetheless, Gilas’ distinct lack of chemistry showed in the fourth quarter as they managed to put up only seven points, allowing the Green Archers to pull away for good.

With under eight minutes remaining, La Salle staged a decisive 11-2 run capped by four straight points from Kira Samuel for an 82-72 lead. Montalbo — who also had eight boards and six dimes — put the nail in the coffin for the national team with three straight treys.

Aljun Melecio played a huge role for the Green Archers as well, hitting four treys en route to 18 points. Meanwhile, Samuel ended with 16 as DLSU stayed undefeated.

Kobe Paras had a better showing for Gilas this time around, but his 19 points were not enough to power the cadets. On the other hand, Juan Gomez De Liaño and Arvin Tolentino scored 14 points apiece in a losing effort for the nationals.

Ricci Rivero, meanwhile, struggled against his former team and tallied only six points, three rebounds and three assists in more than 20 minutes of play.

The scores:

DLSU Green Archers 91 – Montalbo 25, Melecio 18, Samuel 16, Santillan 10, Baltazar 6, Go 6, Dyke 4, Corteza 2, Tolentino 2, Capacio 2, Bates 0, Herrera 0

Gilas Cadets 72 – Paras 19, Gomez De Liaño 14, Tolentino A 14, Tratter 8, Rivero R 6, Tolentino V 3, Ambohot 3, Desiderio 3, Gozum 2, Alejandro 1, Rivero P 0, Tuffin 0, Mocon 0, Tamayo 0

Quarter scores: 14-27, 39-47, 66-65, 91-72