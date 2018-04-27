Tab Baldwin wants Ateneo players joining Gilas: ‘National team always comes first’

The national team is more important to any player than anything else, and that’s a mentality that should be ingrained in any player’s mind.

Take it from Tab Baldwin, former coach of Gilas Pilipinas, as he contemplated about having his players at Ateneo to join the cadets program after being invited in the squad.

“I wish our guys could get in there more, but right now our academic situation and finals, coming up, but after finals, I want them to be involved in the national team program. National team should always comes first. In the Philippines, we say that, but we don’t really do that,” said Baldwin.

Ateneo stalwarts Thirdy Ravena and Matt Nieto should have been playing for Gilas Cadets, but academic reasons forced them to skip Gilas duties as the two also had to play for their school in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Tournament.

With Ravena and Nieto leading the front for the Blue Eagles, the reigning UAAP champions are seriously building up for their title retention bid, even if the team is still far from peak form.

“We just don’t have a system right now because we haven’t worked on anything other than our individual stuff,” added Baldwin. “We don’t want to be a shadow of what we hope to become. I appreciate comments, but we still have a long way to go.”

Getting good competition on the Filoil Flying V Tournament will get the Blue Eagles soaring high soon, according to Baldwin.

“We’re only thinking of individual development right now. I think that you get good competition. It’s a really a test on what you’ve been practicing, what you’ve been working on. We’re not ready yet to play and there’s still no chemistry right now,” said Baldwin.

“But it will come. You can see in our team that they’re stronger physically and they’re starting to grow as men now. That’s what we want. We want the skill and the physicality and the decision-making and cohesion will come, but it’s not there yet.”