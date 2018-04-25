Ricci Rivero says he wants to beat ex-team La Salle like everybody else

CONTROVERSIAL ex-La Salle Green Archer Ricci Rivero is looking forward to his first meeting with La Salle, which will play Gilas Cadets on Friday’s Filoil Flying V Preseason Tournament.

Rivero, along with brother Prince, and forward Brent Paraiso was cut from the Green Archers line up early this year.

On April 5, Rivero tweeted that he’s leaving La Salle for good.

Now playing for the Gilas Cadets on a full-time basis, Rivero is trying to get myself in tip-top condition and work along with rest of the national team aspirants. He looks forward to his first meeting with his former team in a game that is expected to be a highly-emotional one.

“As of now, wala pa naman (akong napi-feel) pero I’m looking forward to it. Lahat, gusto makalaban La Salle. Yun yung napi-feel ko. Parang yung kalaban namin before gigil kapag La Salle kalaban. Gusto nila yung best nila andun. Yun rin gagawin ko kasi La Salle kalaban. You want to play or against La Salle,” said Rivero.

For now, Rivero is trying to get better individually and as a part of the Gilas Cadets.

“Kailangan pa naming mag-adjust pa kami sa isa’t-isa, parang best of the best sa college team. Iba yung roles namin kasi sa college teams,” added Rivero. “Kailangan naming malaman lang paano mag-react each and every one of us.”

To do this, Rivero believes the players should get to know each member.

“As of now, wala pa kaming off court bonding, magkakaroon daw kami ng team building sabi nila. Yung -mga gathering nag-ask rin kami if we can dine out, maski players muna. From there, mag-grow rin kami as a team. Sana mag-gel yung team. It’s a process, time talaga kailangan,” he added.