The FIBA 3×3 World Cup will be held in the biggest indoor stadium in the Philippines, which means the country will have to field the best of the best to comprise our four-man squad in the event.

Starting now and every Tuesday until a final line up is announced, FoxSports.ph will come up with its own Dream Team for the 3×3 Philippine squad, which will compete in the world stage and play in front of the 55,000-seater Philippine Arena that is expected to be packed by our home crowd.

For this week, we’re focusing on putting up a tall, versatile team that will enable our Pinoy squad to match up against the best in the world.

Here’s our Dream Team Lineup (version 1):

Gabe Norwood (guard) – No other player in the Philippines is more capable of efficiently playing different positions — from point guard to center — as well as Gabe Norwood.

The many-time PBA All-Defensive team member is a good match up for bigger but quicker guards and at 6-foot-5, he could guard any of those players quarterbacking for their respective teams.

He has represented the Philippine squad in 2007 and no other player has played for the national team more than Norwood.

Playing for the 3×3 team might be the next best challenge for the former PBA slam dunk champion.

Troy Rosario (forward) – At 6-foot-7, Troy Rosario is a good match for any of the forwards playing overseas and his athleticism would be a plus factor for his inclusion in the team. After all, the former National University standout is no stranger playing in the world stage, representing one of our Philippine squads in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour several years ago.

Rosario’s ability to play the stretch four and the athleticism to go up against bigger opponents would certainly make him a shoo-in for a spot in the competition.

Japeth Aguilar (center) – Gone are the days when traditional centers are reserved of a spot in the FIBA 3×3. But in an event where multi-skilled players are more essential, you need a big man who can step out, run and chase to block an opponent coming from the weak side.

That’s where Japeth Aguilar comes into the mix.

At 6-foot-9, Aguilar, has played for the national team many times before and can play both center and power forward spot in a regular five-on-five competitions. His inclusion for the tournament should be given more consideration.

Now a more matured player, Aguilar can be an asset in whatever composition of the 3×3 team comes out for the Philippines.

Kobe Paras (guard/forward) – I’ve decided to put in Kobe Paras, another multi-skilled player to come off the bench to relieve either Norwood or Rosario.

His athleticism, long reach and experience in playing against bigger players in the United States and different countries will make him a good mix for the pro players.

Now having more time to play as he has no commitment to any school at this time, Paras has come home to serve the Philippines. He is already playing for the Gilas cadets in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Tournament and will be in tip-top shape as soon as the World Tour starts.

There goes our first version of our Dream Team for the Philippine squad competing in the FIBA 3×3 World Cup. Let us know your thoughts and share your own version of Dream Team!