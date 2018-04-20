Desiderio, Gomez de Liano, Gozum to play for both UP, Gilas in FilOil tournament

UP Men’s basketball head coach Bo Perasol bared that captain Paul Desiderio, guard Juan Gomez de Liano and rookie center Will Gozum will suit up for both the Maroons and for the 23 for 23 Gilas Pilipinas cadets in the upcoming FilOil Flying V Preseason Cup.

In a phone call with FOX Sports PH, Perasol said that having a complete lineup for the tournament is important for their preparation ahead of their UAAP Season 81 campaign.

“They’ll all play for UP. They won’t be absent for our matches,” he said.

Perasol also said that in case there would be a conflict between the schedules of the two teams, his boys will play for the university.

“Syempre their priority is playing for the school. It’s important for us to be complete so we can build towards next season,” the coach added.

Desiderio, Gomez de Liano and Gozum are part of a Gilas cadets squad that is filled with college standouts from both the UAAP and the NCAA.

De Liano and Gozum were also part of the Batang Gilas team that won the SEABA Under-16 Championship in Cagayan de Oro three years ago.