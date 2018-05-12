TRANSLATING GREATNESS | Excellent players who eventually became great leaders

Some of the most influential and polarizing figures in basketball happen to be the alpha dogs.

Entering the pros, these players already looked primed to command attention and authority since they’ve been bred to be leaders early in their careers.

However, their kind are exceptions to the rule. It’s a more often instance to see players take on bigger roles later in their hoops journeys because that ‘alpha’ gene might take longer to catch up with a star’s talent.

Leaders are made and not born, after all.

Here are some athletes who are such examples.

Jayson Castro

Before ‘The Blur’ took Asia by storm, he was behind Jimmy Alapag in the depth charts while playing for the Talk ‘N Text Tropang Texters. He was no scrub from the bench, bagging three early titles before 2012 while winning Finals MVPs (2010-11 Philippine Cup, 2011 Commissioner’s Cup) and the league’s Mr. Quality Minutes award (2009, 2011) at the same time in a couple of instances.

It wasn’t long before he earned the right to be the franchise’s main gun. Playing with ‘The Mighty Mouse’ definitely helped his growth a lot, and Castro’s stock rose. In the PBA, he played alongside Jimmy before eventually claiming the starting point guard spot from him. With the national team, he often spearheaded the offense in its glorious runs in FIBA tournaments. And when Alapag retired, Castro finally had the keys to the car all for himself.

Not that he ever craved being a solo star. He’s once again sharing the backcourt with another prolific guard in Terrence Romeo today, but there’s not a single sliver of doubt in anyone’s minds anymore about Castro’s capability as a leader.

Rajon Rondo

Playing behind three Hall of Fame talents in Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen may have amplified Rondo’s strengths as a lead guard, but you could also argue the fact that those three benefited largely from his exploits. He is, and will forever be, a crafty point guard who reads the game well and thinks three possessions ahead of anyone. When the Big Three left Boston, Rondo maintained a torrid level of play and almost always had the offense on a string.

His stops at Dallas, Sacramento and Chicago were uneventful (and borderline disastrous), but he redeemed himself this year by being a terrific floor general for the New Orleans Pelicans – especially in the playoffs, where he turned back the clock to drop a ton of dimes and neutralized Portland’s All-Star backcourt.

Rondo’s time as playing at a level of a franchise level might be over, but he’ll certainly be an influential player and the smartest guy on the team wherever he goes.

Marc Pingris

Wherever Pingris played, he was the heart and soul of the team.

His defining moments came at the turn of the decade, where he learned how to be both a fantastic emotional and on-court leader. The ‘Pinoy Sakuragi’ was a great motivator and energizer for the Purefoods franchise and for Gilas teams, often being the spark that gets them going whenever they run through a cold stretch. Pingris was also a massive anchor. He covered ground for everyone on switches, took on the best opposing big men and often micro-managed the defense since he sees the lapses from down low.

No one really asking for proof of how he’s been a terrific general, but he has eight rings (including a Grand Slam), numerous All-Star selections, three Defensive Player of the Year citations, and medals with the national team. You can’t ask for anything more than that.

Jimmy Butler

Of all the inspiring stories that have graced the NBA’s headlines in the recent decade, Butler’s story has to stand out. His father left him when he was just an infant, and at age 13 his own mother booted him out of the house. As a freshman entering college, he was tabbed as only a two-star recruit. He was eventually drafted at the end of the first round (#30) by the Chicago Bulls in 2011 but languished at the deep end of the rotation.

When an injury to Luol Deng opened up an opportunity, he leaped at it and proved to be the better option down the line. Butler refined his game further, prompting Tom Thibodeau to not hesitate playing him for more than 40 minutes a game. When the health of his contemporaries in Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah, he stepped forward to be the unquestionable voice that rang in all his teammate’s ears and often times brought them to success both in the regular season and in the postseason.

Today, he’s acting as the top gun while being an elder statesman for a Minnesota Timberwolves squad that features exceptional talents in Karl-Anthony Towns and Jeff Teague. He’s definitely gone a long way, and only a few stories are as admirable as his.