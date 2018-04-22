Juan Gomez de Liano won’t mind double shifting for Gilas, UP

GASPING for breath as he walked towards the UP locker room after the team’s match against De La Salle, Juan Gomez de Liano bumped into Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes.

“Ano, kaya mo?” Reyes asked.

The University of the Philippines sophomore guard just gave him a thumbs up and true enough, he suited up immediately for the cadets in the next game.

The lefty guard played major minutes for the Fighting Maroons and played the role as the top gun, finishing with 21 points in their first game of the Filoil Flying V Preseason game against La Salle. The 18-year-old guard, however, didn’t want to pass up the opportunity to see action for the national team that is trying to develop its chemistry.

“I’m super tired,” he told FoxSports.ph when asked about how he felt double shifting for UP and Gilas on consecutive games.

Gomez De Liano played a combined 50 minutes in two straight games, but the young cager isn’t complaining. In fact, there was a stretch in the game between Gilas and Ateneo where he declined to be subbed out.

“I don’t want to be subbed out because I don’t want to pass up the opportunity playing for Gilas,” he added. “I’m always dedicated.”

He was bracing for this and prepared for his body to get pounded and for his energy to be zapped out.

But he continued.

“My mindset was really to play two games. I’m locked in to it. I was just focusing for two games,” he added.

Playing for both teams, according to Gomez De Liano, makes him a better player as he’ll be playing different roles.

“With Gilas, they want me to become a pass-first point guard. With UP, I’m also a point guard there, but Coach Bo (Perasol) wants me to be a scoring guard,” he added.

Image by: Ralph Salcedo