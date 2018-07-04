5 Brawls that rocked the international basketball scene

In a contact sport like basketball, expect physical play to take place, especially on much bigger stages with much more on the line.

But sometimes being overly physical can rub off some the wrong way, which may eventually escalate if not regulated. The next thing you know, all hell is broken loose.

FOX Sports Philippines looks at some of the infamous brawls in basketball that have garnered unwarranted international attention.

Greece vs. Serbia

In one of the last games in the 2010 Acropolis International Tournament, Greece and Serbia were in a tight contest with them going back and forth in the final period. Midway through the three-minute mark, with Dimitris Diamantidis’ penetration, he drew multiple defenders and kicked it to a wide open Antonis Fotsis for a trey. As he hoisted the shot, Serbian guard Milos Teodosic fouled Fotsis. Few moments later, as Teodosic was complaining to the referees, an irritated Fotsis came over to interrupt and shoved Teodosic which escalated to a bench-clearing brawl. The game effectively ended with the score of 74-73, being the score at the time of the whole occurrence. Serbian team captain Nenad Krstic was arrested overnight in Greece and guys like Teodosic, Fotsis, and Schortsanitis were sanctioned by the FIBA board for their actions. All of them were suspended for the 2010 FIBA World Championship ranging from two to three games.

Georgetown University Hoyas vs. Bayi Rockets

The Hoyas were brought in Beijing back in 2011 for a set of friendly games facing against various Chinese professional teams with the purpose of extending their international academic linkages. A few games before their fateful tiff against the Bayi Rockets, things were quite eventful as the friendlies went on with then-US Vice President Joe Biden and Chinese president Xi Jinping in the audience. But in the following evening, the Bayi Rockets looked hellbent in winning as they were overly physical from the start against the Hoyas. Multiple infractions and fouls were given out as the game grew more tense which eventually broke out to a free-for-all skirmish that made rounds online. Fortunately after the incident, there were no hard feelings on either side as the groups exchanged gifts during their subsequent sit down meeting the next day.

1998 Philippine Centennial Team vs. Minnesota Gophers

PBA legend Jojo Lastimosa explains it best when it comes to brawls in basketball given his experience, particularly during his tenure with the national team in 1998. He cited key factors such as homesickness and mental fatigue that brought about their angst coming into an exhibition game against the Minnesota Gophers. With the game tied early in the first quarter, bruiser Dennis Espino boxed out his opponent for a possible rebound. The opponent must’ve not liked the excessive grabbing, and suddenly elbows and punches were thrown, escalating to an altercation in front of the Philippine bench. Tensions continued to flare as the game went on with guys like Kenneth Duremdes, Jun Limpot and Alvin Patrimonio took turns on venting out their frustrations. The game ended with a score of 98-55 in favor of the Gophers.

Gilas vs. Australia

In a sad day for Philippine basketball, the Gilas Pilipinas were heavily involved in a fracas against the Australian Boomers in a blowout game. Shortly after Pogoy was called for an offensive foul, Kickert decked the Gilas stalwart, prompting into an ugly, full-scale melee. With nine ejected players as compared to Australia’s four, the Philippines were left with only three players on the court and they intentionally fouled themselves out of the game to end with a score of 89-53. Social media platforms were ablaze with multiple reactions from different personalities.

Malice in the Palace

Perhaps the ugliest of them all, the ‘Malice in the Palace’ is undoubtedly one of basketball’s unfortunate occurrences. With the game effectively over, Pistons center Ben Wallace was fouled in a shot attempt by Pacers forward Ron Artest. Wallace clearly didn’t like the foul as he shoved Artest and the rest of the players stormed down the court. After being held back by the officials, Artest was seen to be resting on the scorer’s table trying to cool down. Unfortunately, a fan threw some beer on Artest’s grill and the rest is history.

——

