Current NBA player comparisons for top draft prospects

As much as we want to stop comparing incoming rookies to other NBA players to avoid unrealistic expectations, it is an inevitable exercise that helps people get a better idea of how these young prospects play.

With this in mind, let us take a look at which current NBA players some of the top incoming rookies remind us of.

DeAndre Ayton – Joel Embiid

Like Embiid, DeAndre Ayton is an athletic seven-footer with advanced footwork in the post and a respectable jumpshot. Ayton’s body may even be more NBA-ready than Embiid’s was coming into the league – and that’s saying something. He is going to be an offensive force as soon as he steps on the NBA court.

The big difference between Ayton and Embiid, however, is on the other side of the court. Despite all his physical tools, Ayton always leaves you wanting more on defense. He needs to improve on his overall defensive awareness and discipline. He sometimes gets lost during defensive rotations and needs to be more active as a help defender. Hopefully, the proper coaching and mindset will help him reach his potential on the defensive end.

Luka Doncic – James Harden/Manu Ginobli

Although he is right-handed, Doncic compares most favorably with two of the best lefties in NBA history – James Harden and Manu Ginobli. He is not the most athletic player, but he is a great pick and roll ballhandler with a variety of crafty moves and incredible vision. And like the two veterans, the Slovenian has a tendency to finish mostly using his strong hand. Doncic also has a decent jumpshot (whether spotting up or off the dribble) that should improve over time.

Harden and Ginobli are already considered big ball-handlers, but at 6’8, Doncic is even bigger than both of them. If he is asked to be the lead ball-handler for the team that drafts him, he will almost always be bigger than his match-up and should be able to use this size advantage to see over defenses or in the post.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. – Myles Turner/Draymond Green

Jaren Jackson is perhaps the most complete bigman in this year’s draft. He has a similar physical profile to Myles Turner, and has the shooting and shot-blocking potential of the Indiana Pacers bigman. He even moves in a slightly awkward way like Turner and experiences some woes in terms of rebounding consistency.

The comparison to Draymond Green comes from Jackson’s ability to switch on defense against any position and still comfortably hold his ground. But, like Green, Jackson also struggles a bit when finishing in traffic.

Marvin Bagley – Kenneth Faried/Chris Bosh

Bagley is a hyper-active, rim-running bigman that can wreak havoc in transition, much like Kenneth Faried (at least in his first few years when he still got playing time). The Duke product is also similar to Chris Bosh because he is a leftie who prefers to attack the basket face-up and has a promising shooting stroke.

But like Faried and Bosh coming into the league, there are legitimate concerns about Bagley’s defense in the NBA. He has a thin frame than can be pushed around by stronger players and he also doesn’t have ideal length to be able to contest players at his position. The former Blue Devil also showed poor instincts as a help defender in his lone collegiate season, despite his athletic gifts.

Mo Bamba – Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert has been a common comparison to Mo Bamba because of their build and extraordinary length, which they both use to protect the rim and rebound at an elite level. Like Gobert, Bamba still needs to add bulk to his frame to be able to consistently play without being overpowered or getting into foul trouble. One aspect about Bamba’s game that has him ranked higher than Gobert as a prospect is his outside shooting potential. Although he didn’t make and take many shots from distance in his only season at Texas University, Bamba exhibits a developing stroke that can unlock another dimension to his game.

Trae Young – Trey Burke/Steph Curry

Trey Burke and Steph Curry represent opposite ends of the spectrum of the role that an undersized, trigger-happy point guard can get in today’s NBA. Trae Young will most likely fall somewhere in between that spectrum.

Young is an undersized point guard with below-average athleticism and is a liability on defense. Fortunately for him, he is the first prospect we have seen who has shown the ability to somewhat consistently hit shots with the range and difficulty that Steph Curry routinely makes. His playmaking ability should also help elevate him from the likes of Trey Burke and into a more serviceable NBA player, if not a star.

Wendell Carter, Jr. – Al Horford

When you watch Wendell Carter, Jr., it is hard to ignore his similarities with Al Horford. Both players are underrated athletes with sturdy frames who are comfortable operating with their backs to the basket or facing up. They also have good awareness on both ends of the court, which makes them able to do the little things like making the extra pass or getting into the right defensive position that contribute to winning. And like Horford, Carter also bring a serious approach to the game and rarely shows any emotion while on the court.

